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Rise and Fall of Any Civilization
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41 views • April 07, 2022
I want to summarize here the behavior and mindset that will take any civilization to its end. This work for individuals as well and is a VERY MIND BLOWING information. This is very helpful to look around and be able to recognize those signals. This might not be the end; but for most people will be the end.
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