The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 06.20.24 | Is America Falling Apart or Is God's Plan Falling Into Place?

POINT #1 - Organoids | Are University of Michigan Scientists Harvesting Human Embyros to Power Supercomputers? "Engineer Bodies, Brains & Minds. These Will Be the Main Products of the 21st Century Economy." - Yuval Noah Harari (1/25/2018) - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v52oo74-organoids-are-university-of-michigan-scientists.html
Leviticus 18:21 KJV - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Leviticus%2018%3A21&version=KJV
Deuteronomy 12:31 KJV - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Deuteronomy%2012%3A31&version=KJV
Jeremiah 7:31 KJV - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%207%3A31&version=KJV
POINT #2 - Elon Musk | 6/9/24 | "This Is the Most Interesting of Times." - Musk | May you live in interesting times. Chinese Translation: "Better to be a dog in times of tranquility than a human in times of chaos." | "Human Symbiosis." - Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v52pk2u-elon-musk-6924-this-is-the-most-interesting-of-times.-musk-.html
Revelation 16:12-14 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%2016%3A12-14&version=KJV
POINT #3 - BRICS | Why Is the Mainstream Media Not Discussing BRICS & the Collapse of the Dollar? What Percentage of Americas Know That America Is Headed Off a Financial Cliff? "It's Bigger Than Losing Any War." - Donald J. Trump - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v52sdfs-brics-why-is-the-mainstream-media-not-discussing.html
Revelation 6:6 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%206%3A6&version=KJV