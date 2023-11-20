Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Swedish parliament - English MP Andrew Bridgen
channel image
Fritjof Persson
343 Subscribers
54 views
Published 15 hours ago

Friday 29th september 2023Swedish parliament - English MP Andrew Bridgen

https://swebbtube.se/w/iyS5e9857Kty6jJ1a98XYU

https://www.bitchute.com/video/upEnUhsnYQJN/

https://rumble.com/v3wubd1-andrew-bridgen.html

https://www.brighteon.com/b6007f5c-8a2a-4514-a2e1-798d0b4a9716

Keywords
andrew bridgenfriday 29th september 2023swedish parliament

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket