Swedish parliament - English MP Andrew Bridgen

Friday 29th september 2023Swedish parliament - English MP Andrew Bridgen
https://swebbtube.se/w/iyS5e9857Kty6jJ1a98XYU
https://www.bitchute.com/video/upEnUhsnYQJN/
https://rumble.com/v3wubd1-andrew-bridgen.html
https://www.brighteon.com/b6007f5c-8a2a-4514-a2e1-798d0b4a9716
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.