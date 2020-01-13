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Purity Tests: Advice from Founding Fathers
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6 views • January 13, 2020
Some people believe you should only support legislation, ideas, people - or anything for that matter - if everything they believe in is accomplished in one fell swoop. But this flies in the face of the winning strategy advised by some of the most prominent founders.
Path to Liberty: January 13, 2020
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Path to Liberty: January 13, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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