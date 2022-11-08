EPOCH TV | How the Great Reset Is a Plot of the Ultra Wealthy: Michael Walsh

Watch the full video: https://ept.ms/BehindTheGreatResetYT
The “Great Reset” being pushed by the World Economic Forum is a tyrannical plan being advanced by the ultra-wealthy, according to Michael Walsh, and the COVID-19 pandemic is being regarded as an opportunity to implement it. The freedom of the world is at stake, and already agendas tied to it have undermined basic rights of people around the world, says Walsh, author, filmmaker, and editor of “Against the Great Reset: Eighteen Theses Contra the New World Order.”
We speak with Michael Walsh about the level of influence at the World Economic Forum, what their policies are, and why he and others are taking a stance against the “Great Reset.”
