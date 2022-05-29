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Could the "Cathedra Petri" be Satan's Throne?
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42 views • May 29, 2022
Does Satan have a throne? If so, where might it be? The Italian sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini encased an old piece of wood to make what he considered to be " mighty throne for the apostle." This black and gold throne, shown beneath a bright sun, is called the 'Cathedra Petri.' It is located in St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City. Back in 1987, Dr. Thiel (while viewing it) was told that the late Pastor General of the old Worldwide Church of God, called the 'Cathedra Petri' "Satan's Throne." Does the Bible teach that Satan has a throne? What are some reasons to consider that the 'Cathedra Petri' could be Satan's throne? The four 'doctors of the church' whose sculptures (Athanasius, Ambrose, John Chrysostom, Augustine) uphold it helped push doctrines that the original catholic church did not hold. If Satan does have a physical throne on the earth, could this be it? What are some reasons to consider why the 'Cathedra Petri' could spiritually be Satan's Throne? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more.
See also the article: Cathedra Petri: Satan's Throne? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/cathedra-petri-satans-throne.htm
See also the article: Cathedra Petri: Satan's Throne? URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/cathedra-petri-satans-throne.htm
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