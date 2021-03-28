MARINE ONE - Multiple Landings at WHITE HOUSE - MAR 27TH

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Richard Citizen Journalist Reports Marine One Exercises, says its very strange, touching down and taking off many times from the White House - w/ no road closures. Never seen anything like it. Sat. nite March 27th, 10 touch down landings within apprx half hour. No one disembarking or boarding.