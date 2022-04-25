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Ignorance and Lack of Knowledge Will Cost Many Souls PART 2
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20 views • April 25, 2022
Jeremiah 12:10
“Many pastors have destroyed my vineyard, they have trodden my portion under foot, they have made my pleasant portion a desolate wilderness.”
Isaiah 30:1
King James Version Bible
30 Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:
“Many pastors have destroyed my vineyard, they have trodden my portion under foot, they have made my pleasant portion a desolate wilderness.”
Isaiah 30:1
King James Version Bible
30 Woe to the rebellious children, saith the Lord, that take counsel, but not of me; and that cover with a covering, but not of my spirit, that they may add sin to sin:
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