Christine Massey: Official Evidence that Virology is Pseudoscience!

Creatrix13
June 13, 2023
Download PDF "Mark of the Beast" https://tinyurl.com/vaxalarm3
Christine Massey's website: https://tinyurl.com/norecordfound
216 Freedom of Information Requests (FOI's) worldwide have revealed NO EVIDENCE of SARS-COV-2!! No isolation, no purification - EVER!
Recorded - June 10 2023
Find all of the documents here:
Freedom of Information Responses reveal that health/science institutions around the world (212 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 (the alleged convid virus) isolation/purification, anywhere, ever:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
FOIs reveal that health/science institutions have no record of any “virus” having been found in a host and isolated/purified. Because virology isn’t a science:
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-have-no-record-of-any-virus-having-been-isolated-purified-virology-isnt-a-science/
Do virologists perform valid control experiments? Is virology a science?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-virologists-perform-valid-control-experiments-is-virology-a-science/
Do health and science institutions have studies proving that bacteria CAUSE disease?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information/
Related educational material (addressing the bogus methods of virology, germ theory, how fake-covid happened without a virus, the meaninglessness of the tests, what really causes ill health, etc):
“So What The Hell Is Going On”?
https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/what-the-hell-is-going-on/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/BOZafM0zEOYc/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.