🦉A Polar Owl Lives Inside the Sheet-Rolling Shop of the Russian Titanium Giant VSMPO-AVISMA (part of ROSTEC)

🦉Last month a polar owl flew into the sheet-rolling shop of the Russian titanium giant VSMPO-AVISMA (part of ROSTEC). Employees of the plant caught the bird and released it into the wild. However, she liked the friendly atmosphere at the plant so much that she decided to return during the frost. Now the owl lives at the enterprise in Verkhnaya Salda, receives food allowance and is probably waiting to be added to the balance sheet of VSMPO-AVISMA.

