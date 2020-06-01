Riots and the Red Horse of the Apocalypse

We are seeing riots and protests across the USA, protests and skirmishes in Hong Kong, and another potential intifada with the Palestinians over Israel's annexation plans. Could any of this be related to the beginning of sorrows Jesus mentioned in Matthew 24? What about rider of the red horse of war of the apocalypse? Is ethic group prophesied to be against ethnic group according to the Orthodox Jewish Bible? Did the red horse begin the ride in the 20th century? What is the relationship of the seals of Revelation 6 and the start of the Great Tribulation? Will a warring 'Beast' leader arise in Europe? Might he quell civil unrest? Might he militarily destroy the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada? What about the Islamic nations of the Middle East and North Africa? Will Jesus have the King of the North Beast defeated? After Jesus returns will this be the time when people will not learn war? What about the other seals in the Book of Revelation? Dr. Thiel address these and more in this video.