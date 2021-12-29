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Malaysian President Delivers Stunning Truth On The New World Order - Mirror
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111 views • December 29, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6X3iEwhiack/ | And the leader of the World Government will be the fake messiah from the Tribe of Dan the foretold by the Apostle and the Evangelist John in the Book of Revelation the anti-Christ. And, of course, the center of the New World Order will be Jerusalem and the state of Israel.
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