INVASION OF NORTH ISRAEL'S GALILEE BY LEBANESE RESISTANCE, IS AN OPTION

INVASION OF NORTH ISRAEL'S GALILEE BY LEBANESE RESISTANCE AN OPTION:

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Nasrallah issues firm warning to Israel to anticipate attacks on all ends from land, sea, and air from Lebanese resistance group adding that next level of attacks will have no red lines.We have a complete and real target bank and ability to reach all goals, shake foundations of [Israel] entity. The enemy knows that what also awaits him in Mediterranean is very great - Nasrallah.Hezbollah SG Sayyed NasrallahSecretary General of Hezbollah

Summery of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's Speech:

- The invasion of Galilee (Northern occupied Palestine) is an option that remains on the table if the confrontation expands.

- The enemy hides its losses on the northern front, but it was unable to hide the number of those who evacuated the settlements.

- The occupation is hiding its losses on the northern front to not get further pressure (from opposition and settlers)

- 42 settlements were completely evacuated and there are settlements where life is disrupted.

- Hezbollah will continue its operations in support of Gaza and is prepared for all scenarios.

- We possess a significant amount of information. The drone footage published yesterday is just a small part of many hours filmed in Haifa.

- We know that Israelis are conducting drills in Cyprus and its airports, which they plan to use if their own airports or facilities are struck.

- We warn Cyprus against opening its facilities to Israel. If it does, we will consider it part of the war.

- All the weapons meant for Lebanon have already arrived.

- These weapons will be revealed when necessary, and we have new weapons to introduce.

- We have a large amount of drones because we manufacture them.

- Hezbollah has a comprehensive and accurate target bank inside Israel and have the ability to reach these targets which shakes the foundations of the entity.

- The enemy knows that there will be no place in the entity safe from our missiles and drones, and our attacks will not be random attacks.

- The enemy must be prepared for us on land, air, and sea, and we will fight without constraints or limitations.

- The Israeli enemy knows that what awaits it in the Mediterranean Sea is substantial.

- This threat may also include the US.

- They (The US and Britain) were unable to protect Israeli ships, and this is a colossal failure for the two most important naval fleets in the world, primarily the American fleet.

Adding Today: Iran warns Hezbollah about Israel's attempt to assassinate Nasrallah

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20240619-iran-warns-hezbollah-about-israels-attempt-to-assassinate-nasrallah/

Adding: Israel approves operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon

Tuesday, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, and the Head of the Operations Directorate (J3), MG Oded Basiuk, approved operational plans and held a joint situational assessment in the Northern Command. As part of the situational assessment, operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon were approved and validated, and decisions were taken on the continuation of increasing the readiness of troops in the field," the Israel Defense Forces said.

Moreover, Israel is "very close" to a decision to "change the rules" against the Hezbollah movement and Lebanon, Foreign Minister Israel Katz said.

"We are very close to the moment of decision to change the rules against Hezbollah and Lebanon. In an all-out war, Hezbollah will be destroyed and Lebanon will be severely hit," Katz wrote on X.

Latest addition:

Former Israeli ambassador to the US Michael Oren: “Hamas represents a tactical threat to the state of Israel. Hezbollah is a strategic threat to the state of Israel,”

“I’ve read estimates of what Hezbollah could do to us in three days that are just horrendous, you’re talking about knocking out all of our essential infrastructure, oil refineries, air bases, Dimona nuclear facility,” he said.



