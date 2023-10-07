Trump Addresses Hamas Terrorist Attack

President Trump is in Waterloo, Iowa to speak to supporters as the Republican Primary inches closer.
Trump wasted no time addressing the recent Hamas terrorist invasion and stated Hamas’ assault “is an act of savagery that must and will be crushed.”
He continued ““The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader.”
