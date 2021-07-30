SENATOR LAMBIE QUESTIONS TGA'S SKERRITT, PROF MURPHY AT SENATE SELECT COMMITTEE ON COVID-19

THE GOVERNEMNT IS NOT RESPONSIBLE THE VACCINATING DOCTOR IS NOT RESPONSIBLE THE BIG PHARMA MANUFACTURERES ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE BUT IF YOU ARE NOT VACCINATED YOUR ARE IRRESPONSIBLE. SEE HOW IT WORKS!! You'll get no compensation for injuries from untested experimental injections. You'll also have no valid insurance claim as you have given consent to accept the injection. The risk is on YOU, not the "government" and not the man… If something goes wrong you're stuffed" You're basically on your own if you get damaged from the experimental gene shots, good luck getting any help, that's if you can afford to.

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