Australians subject to ‘worrying infringement’ on free speech

Liberal Senator Claire Chandler says there is a “worrying infringement on the free speech” of Australians who agree with her position of women’s rights.



Senator Chandler published an article about what she labelled the “reality of biological sex,” and as a result has been hauled in front of the Tasmanian Equal Opportunity Commission.



According to the Tasmanian Human Rights Commissioner, Senator Chandler’s words apparently indicate she “considers people who are born male and then seek to live as female should not have access to female toilets, facilities, or sport”.



However, Senator Chandler received an email from the Anti-Discrimination Commission which drew her attention to a section of the Anti-Discrimination Act which specifies it is unlawful to offend a person undertaking the work of the commission during an investigation.



“Attached to this email were examples of correspondence the commission had received from people right across Australia who are rightly concerned at the process that I am being subjected to,” Ms Chandler told Sky News.



“It’s very puzzling. What I really am worried at here is the precedent that this sets for every Australian to think they’re not only able to speak their mind, but also not able to criticise – in a dignified and respectful way – any process that might be undertaken by the bureaucracy. It is a worrying infringement on the free speech of people who agree with the views that I put forward.”