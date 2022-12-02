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We the People Convention News & Opinion 2-12-22
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50 views • February 12, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Jan 6th Prisoner Protest in DC 2/23/22 3:30
Reasonable to Beat Boyland to Death?? 6:30
Video Report from Canada 15:00
Trudeau moves to end Strike with Force 21:00
Powerful word from Canadian Pastor 24:00
Keep up the Election Integrity Efforts! 39:30
“Sue to Blue” rigging 2022 Elections 42:30
Polls force Dems to Pivot 180 on Covid 54:00
Parents Suing School Board Members 57:30
Study Shows Natural Immunity Lasts 60:00
What is the REAL Death toll of Covid? 64:00
Feds did Lie about January Jobs Report 69:30
Inflation is REAL Joe 71:00
Video: Dem Supporter Quits the Left 75:00
Dem Policy Pushing Hispanics to Right 80:00
Republican Lawmakers Targeted by Feds 85:00
Hysteria over War with Russia is Phony 89:30
Problems with Trump Endorsements 93:00
Jan 6th Prisoner Protest in DC 2/23/22 3:30
Reasonable to Beat Boyland to Death?? 6:30
Video Report from Canada 15:00
Trudeau moves to end Strike with Force 21:00
Powerful word from Canadian Pastor 24:00
Keep up the Election Integrity Efforts! 39:30
“Sue to Blue” rigging 2022 Elections 42:30
Polls force Dems to Pivot 180 on Covid 54:00
Parents Suing School Board Members 57:30
Study Shows Natural Immunity Lasts 60:00
What is the REAL Death toll of Covid? 64:00
Feds did Lie about January Jobs Report 69:30
Inflation is REAL Joe 71:00
Video: Dem Supporter Quits the Left 75:00
Dem Policy Pushing Hispanics to Right 80:00
Republican Lawmakers Targeted by Feds 85:00
Hysteria over War with Russia is Phony 89:30
Problems with Trump Endorsements 93:00
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