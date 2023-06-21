Create New Account
J6 patriots imprisoned like Ross Ulbricht and Julian Assange
wightwabbit
I would posit that 85 % of the country are J6 patriots; if I was at the capital on Jan 6 I would have been one of the prosecuted. Another true patriot, Ross Ulbricht needs to be out of prison now (freeross.org)  and Julian Assange is another awesome human being who needs to be celebrated as well. 

Keywords
julian assangeross ulbrichtj6 prisoners

