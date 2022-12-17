Liz & Mary - The Elite Wanted A Pedo World, They Never Expected It To Be Exposed

Today’s Guests: Liz Crokin & Mary O’Neill
Websites:
Liz Crokin
https://lizcrokin.net
https://lizcrokin.substack.com
Americas Future
https://www.americasfuture.net
Liz Crokin is an award-winning author, an independent investigative journalist and a documentary film producer best known for her relentless work exposing sex trafficking.
Mary O’Neill is the Executive Director and finance manager of America’s Future, Inc. Mary begins the conversation explaining what her organization does. Liz then breaks down how the elite want to normalize child tracking and pedophilia. The conspiracy is now the truth and the elite are panicking because the world is catching on to what they wanted.
The world is fighting back because they went after the children. Hollywood, corrupt politicians, fake news all silent on the subject, tells you everything you need to know.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
