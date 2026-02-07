IT IS NOT ANTISEMITIC ₪ TO SAY THAT IS ENOUGH❗

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's not antisemitic to say that's enough.
That we've had enough. We've sent enough. We've allowed enough.
It's not antisemitic to point out that its predominantly jewish people and organizations that fund almost all the programs that have kept us caged and indoctrinated for the past 80+ years.
New media is owned by the same people who owned legacy media.
Source: https://x.com/shipwreckshow/status/2019906629269938605
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/ajj72i [thanks to https://theinterpreternow.blogspot.com/2014/08/israel-withdraws-some-troops-from-gaza.html 🖲]