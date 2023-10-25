'Greatest risk of a terrorist attack in 20 years' Senator SLAMS 'atrocious' Biden move

Glenn Beck





Oct 25, 2023





White House officials have admitted that they're concerned about terrorists illegally coming across our southern border. But what is President Biden's plan? A spending package that DOESN'T even secure the border! Instead, it tries to tie our border funding to Ukraine aid and Senator J.D. Vance is having none of it. Sen. Vance joins Glenn to tear into Biden's "atrocious" proposals, including another one that would tie Israel aid to Ukraine and Palestinian aid: "Joe BIden is effectively using dead Israeli children to sell this package to the American people." And just as concerning, he says, is the fact that "too many Senate Republicans are going along with it."





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrhBGY9aNGg