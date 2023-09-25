HOE 5G EN GRAFIET OP ELKAAR REAGEREN .

Kun je voorstellen wat dit met de mens kan doen met al het
graphene wat in het lijf zit?.... dit is waarom 5G palen massaal wereldwijd
gesloopt wordt door bevolking en Poetin alle 5G palen buiten gebruik wil hebben
in zijn land . Zo is het een relatief goede elektrische geleider.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.