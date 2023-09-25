Create New Account
HOE 5G EN GRAFIET OP ELKAAR REAGEREN .
MEDIA NL
Published 16 hours ago

Kun je voorstellen wat dit met de mens kan doen met al het graphene wat in het lijf zit?.... dit is waarom 5G palen massaal wereldwijd gesloopt wordt door bevolking en Poetin alle 5G palen buiten gebruik wil hebben in zijn land . Zo is het een relatief goede elektrische geleider.

Keywords
newsinfonl

