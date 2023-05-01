The Prayers of the Saints & the Angels of God

July 1st, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle explains the power and need for the people of God to pray as much as possible. Prayer offered in the mighty name of Jesus is the ONLY thing that defeats Satan's works and the plans of the powers of darkness. Prayer builds our faith. It also strengthens and helps the angels fight against the stronger principalities and powers of Satan. There is nothing more important for a believer in Jesus Christ to do. We must learn how to pray, fast, and employ the weapons of spiritual warfare in prayer. But most of all, we must discipline ourselves to make prayer time and prayer meetings priorities in our daily lives. A prayerless church or Christian will be a powerless church or Christian in which Satan and his demons will be free to do almost anything.