BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2182-9AM BREAKING: 100% CONFIRMED. DHS BALLOT FRAUD COUNTERMEASURES IN PLACE. NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
189 views • November 06, 2020
PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2182-9AM
FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 06, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK:  https://evault.video/view?l=2858360860 

UPDATE TO THE BELOW ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE GATEWAY PUNDIT:  In today’s episode, Pete Santilli will break down the details of WHY the vote counting machines/scanners rejected ballots.  Once the “potentially” fraudulent ballots are rejected, the video shows how rejected ballots are then filled out manually on new ballots and rescanned into the machines.  EP 2182-9AM BREAKING: 100% CONFIRMED. DHS BALLOT FRAUD COUNTERMEASURES IN PLACE. NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED https://bit.ly/38j46hl 


HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD  https://petesantilli.mobi
🚨CENSORSHIP IS AT AN ALL TIME HIGH! MAKE ABSOLUTELY SURE YOU ARE ON OUR TEXT ALERT SYSTEM!! SIGNUP FOR FREE: Text “RANGE” to 81257  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text 🚨

🚨 Get On Our Email List! http://OperationGyro.com 🚨🚨
Keywords
pete santillitrumpnewsmaga
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

War Department loans heat ray weapon to DHS: Memo

Ramon Tomey
U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

U.S. Judge Orders Meta to Pay $25 Billion Following Cambridge Analytica Privacy Violations

Chase Codewell
Hundreds Protest at Meta&#8217;s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Hundreds Protest at Meta’s Sao Paulo Office Over Brazil Election Moderation

Chase Codewell
OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

OpenAI Discloses Two Incidents of AI Agents Weakening Monitoring Systems

Chase Codewell
How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

How time spent in Nature could reshape your relationship with food

Willow Tohi
Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Trump Merchandise Stores Shut Down Across U.S. Amid 90% Sales Decline

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy