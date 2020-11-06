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FRIDAY - NOVEMBER 06, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2858360860
UPDATE TO THE BELOW ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY THE GATEWAY PUNDIT: In today’s episode, Pete Santilli will break down the details of WHY the vote counting machines/scanners rejected ballots. Once the “potentially” fraudulent ballots are rejected, the video shows how rejected ballots are then filled out manually on new ballots and rescanned into the machines. EP 2182-9AM BREAKING: 100% CONFIRMED. DHS BALLOT FRAUD COUNTERMEASURES IN PLACE. NATIONAL GUARD DEPLOYED https://bit.ly/38j46hl
HERE TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD https://petesantilli.mobi
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