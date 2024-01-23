Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided (4)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on January 22, 2024.

Matthew 12:25-26, And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?





Satan’s church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is a homo and pedo-led church, which killed approximately 100 millions individuals, mostly Christians, during the dark and middle ages, which points to Daniel 7:25; Revelation 13:7; Revelation 17:6.





It’s a divided church; it does not stand with God but with satan as the dragon gives its power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. The Vatican is linked directly with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:3 as part of a demonic union of church and state, the only one of its kind in the world, located in Rome.





It’s a divided church consisting of 40 separate groups including the Franciscans, the Capucins, the Jesuits, Opus Dei and other groups whose belief system differ one from another.





It’s a divided church between liberal and conservative prelates who are dishing out their disagreements in public for the whole world to see. The pope, who is a liberal Jesuit, has been in quarrels with conservative Babylonian Roman Catholic prelates including bishop Strickland and cardinals Pell and Burke.

The destruction of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is further confirmed in Revelation 18:8-9. And the heavens will rejoice at Babylon’s destruction in Revelation 19:1-4.

To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before God destroys her with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org.

Email: email pastor Craig at [email protected].





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington