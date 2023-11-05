Create New Account
Ανθοϊάματα που βελτιώνουν την αισθηματική μας ζωή
«Ανθοϊάματα που βελτιώνουν την αισθηματική μας ζωή: Στον αντίποδα ενός κόσμου που φλέγεται, αςεπιτρέψουμε στον Έρωτα να μπει στη ζωή μας και να ανθίσει!»

Εισηγήτρια είναι η Βάσια Μάνεση, η οποία είναι Κοινωνιολόγος, Σύμβουλος Προσωπικής Ανάπτυξης και Ανθοϊαμάτων καθώς και η σημερινή Πρόεδρος της Ελληνικής Ανθοϊαματικής Εταιρείας.
Με επιπλέον σπουδές στο νευρογλωσσικό προγραμματισμό, στη διαχείριση του άγχους, στις βασικές αρχές της συστημικής αναπαράστασης καθώς και σε ένα πλήθος εναλλακτικών θεραπειών, τεχνικών και μεθόδων, συναντήθηκε για πρώτη φορά με τα ανθοϊάματα το 1995 και από τότε δεν τα άφησε ποτέ
bachstudentfloweressences

