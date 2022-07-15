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Zuckerberg warns that COVID-19 vaccines are “experimental” and “unproven” in a leaked video (but Facebook bans you if you say the same thing)Trump/patriot-friendly free speech social media & video sites... - https://xephula.com/blogs/406213/Trump-patriot-friendly-free-speech-social-media-video-sites-list