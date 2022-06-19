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WHITE GRRL SUMMER!🌅
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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207 views • June 19, 2022

edgy_username from my BitChute channel wins with this comment:


She's Germanic and so is her surname. You can correct the uploader with one sentence. Have you got a problem with people been pro-white and do you expect us to sit back while half the world turns anti-white?

Guys - it's not like stories bend over in front of me, all lubed up and DTF - this is a labour of love

😃I absolutely accept constructive criticism😃

🤬What I DO NOT ACCEPT is CRAVEN ASSHATTERY🤬

ABBY STEINER is the hero of the day here💐

https://archive.ph/VSgXp - Watch: Girl wins race despite losing a shoe at the start
Girl lost her shoe at the start point of the race but what she did next has left netizens amazed

Life is 1% what happens to us and 99% how we react to it.

Recently, a video went viral in which a girl loses a shoe at the start point of a race. Her reaction is winning hearts on the internet.

In the video, the participants start running but her shoe comes off. She comes back and puts on the shoe and starts running again. In an instant she passed her competitors and wins the race. Inspiring a lot of people to never give up no matter how things start.

“Her shoe came off at the start of the race, but instead of quitting, she did this,” reads the text on the video.

The video was uploaded by goodnews_movement yesterday on Instagram with a caption, "Talaya Crawford lost her sneaker at the beginning of race but instead of just giving up... she put that shoe on and ran faster than ever. I love the GRIT here... life might have setbacks but it's how you deal with those setups. Great job, Talaya!!!"

Since posted the video has been watched more than 2 million times and had received multiple likes and comments.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CdbWiTalTwn/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a33447c8-8b64-40bf-86c3-161e3a77aaaa

https://archive.ph/wip/bds3s - 15 Pics Memes: White Women are Magic & Heavenly – Love your White Race!

Keywords
winningtriumphfriendly fireperserveranceabby steinertalaya crawford
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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