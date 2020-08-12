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Mark Passio - What On Earth Is Happening - Part 3 of 4
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44 views • August 12, 2020
What On Earth Is Happening is a culmination of many years of extensive research and investigation into the nature of our shared reality. It is a journey of self-exploration, examining human Consciousness and the way it relates to the universal problems which we currently face as a species.
Part 3 of 4: Subversive Use Of Symbolism, The Hegelian Dialectic, & The Globalist Agenda
Themes: how symbolism is used for influence and control; specific symbols and their interpretations; the Hegelian Dialectic; a breakdown of the 9/11 ritual; an analysis of the globalist esoteric agenda.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
Part 3 of 4: Subversive Use Of Symbolism, The Hegelian Dialectic, & The Globalist Agenda
Themes: how symbolism is used for influence and control; specific symbols and their interpretations; the Hegelian Dialectic; a breakdown of the 9/11 ritual; an analysis of the globalist esoteric agenda.
Recorded December 2008 by Karen DeBiasse and David Simmons.
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