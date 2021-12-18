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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 11 - Is Russia Going Ban All Cryptocurrencies?
The Morgan Report
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The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 11 - Is Russia Going Ban All Cryptocurrencies? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Russia is next to move against cryptocurrencies, following China and South Korea.

Russians looking forward to incorporating cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin into their lives awoke to less-than-stellar news, as Russia now intends to ban cryptocurrencies.

The central bank is in discussions with market players regarding a ban. If approved by lawmakers, the ban would only seem to apply to new purchases of crypto assets not to past purchases, but time will tell.

Russia has been vocal in its stance against cryptocurrencies, stating that the asset can be used for money laundering or to finance terrorism.

Watch this video on The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 11 - Is Russia Going Ban All Cryptocurrencies?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption The Crypto Conspiracy Podcast – Episode 11 - Is Russia Going Ban All Cryptocurrencies?.

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