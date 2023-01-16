https://gettr.com/post/p256ybn435d

1/15/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP, which rose to the top through deception, understands the power of the media and public opinions, and they have been using investment returns as bait to lure the Western big families and politicians into collaborating with them. However, the US, Japan, and EU have switched directions recently so that they won’t care if whatever actions they take will interfere with the so-called internal affairs of Communist China. Nor will they consider keeping the CCP in power to enslave the Chinese people. This is huge!

#Westernmedia #WTO #CCPsinternalaffairs





1/15/2023 文贵直播：以骗起家的中共深知媒体舆论的厉害，以投资回报为诱饵拉西方大家族和政客下水，但最近美国、日本和欧洲的风向已变，他们既不考虑是否干涉中共国内政，又不考虑让中共继续执政当奴隶主了，大事儿啊！

#西方媒体 #WTO #中共内政