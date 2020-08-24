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Plandemic Indoctornation World Premiere - Mikki Willis - FreedomPlatformTV
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44 views • August 24, 2020
22.08.2020
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
Full documentary : https://londonreal.wetransfer.com/downloads/7ce50ef759995d7b40e200733785c19220200818144659/3d7cba
https://plandemicseries.com/
On the 18th August 2020 Filmmaker Mikki Willis published his new Documentary called “Plandemic II: Indoctornation” on censorship-free channels like ISE.media founded by Ben Swann and freedomplatform.tv founded by Brian Rose from LondonReal. YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo and others are heavily censoring all of Mikki Willis Plandemic Videos. Kla.TV published his first video, the Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, a few months ago. Today we are publishing the new documentary here for you. Take the time to watch and spread this investigative film described by Mikki Willis as follows:
Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic.
Plandemic II will connect the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decision-makers that are currently managing this crisis.
from Mikki Willis
Sources/Links:
https://ise.media/video/plandemic-ii-indoctornation-23.html
https://freedomplatform.tv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
We did it.
The Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
Clips:
1. The Event ‘201’: https://we.tl/t-7A3B1KDA08
2. The Backstory Behind The Judy Mikovits Interview: https://we.tl/t-ovgDUAc3B5
3. Interview With David E. Martin “Turning Coronavirus From A Pathogen To Profit”: https://we.tl/t-ytnhjNbVUi
4. Where Did The Coronavirus Originate And How Was The Media Spread It: https://we.tl/t-aKYSEg6MxO
5. How Does Google And Other Silicon Valley Companies Control The Narrative: https://we.tl/t-O9c8WiyayJ
6. Should We Trust Our So Called ‘Fact Checkers’: https://we.tl/t-pvo4YNF76W
7. Power Hungry People Controlling The Narrative, The So Called ‘Mocking Bird’: https://we.tl/t-pvo4YNF76W
8. How The Media Targets Whistleblowers: https://we.tl/t-2rDX216i6D
9. The Out Break Of Coronavirus Was Predicted Long Before The ‘201 Event’: https://we.tl/t-Set5ysSNq8
10. Leadership Is Compromised By Merits Of Influence Rather Than Qualities: https://we.tl/t-fzMM9qanzn
11. Why We Will Never Be Able To Fix Our Medical Care System: https://we.tl/t-HPyn8Odq5y
12. Who Is Bill Gates And What Erruption Has He Caused: https://we.tl/t-HPyn8Odq5y
13. ‘The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act’: https://we.tl/t-m77sPbJFJF
14. From Microsoft To Creating A Vaccine, How Is Gates Involved With Epstein: https://we.tl/t-6FqmkLlb14
15. A Vaccine Or A Population Management Story: https://we.tl/t-B1lP7fYHSk
16. Stand Up To The Conspiring Parties To Reclaim Your Humanity!: https://we.tl/t-4rxTplOZ9i
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
Full documentary : https://londonreal.wetransfer.com/downloads/7ce50ef759995d7b40e200733785c19220200818144659/3d7cba
https://plandemicseries.com/
On the 18th August 2020 Filmmaker Mikki Willis published his new Documentary called “Plandemic II: Indoctornation” on censorship-free channels like ISE.media founded by Ben Swann and freedomplatform.tv founded by Brian Rose from LondonReal. YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Vimeo and others are heavily censoring all of Mikki Willis Plandemic Videos. Kla.TV published his first video, the Interview with Dr. Judy Mikovits, a few months ago. Today we are publishing the new documentary here for you. Take the time to watch and spread this investigative film described by Mikki Willis as follows:
Guided by the meticulous work of Dr. David E. Martin, Plandemic II: Indoctornation, tracks a three decade-long money trail that leads directly to the key players behind the COVID 19 pandemic.
Plandemic II will connect the dots between all forms of media, the medical industry, politics and the financial industry to unmask the major conflicts of interests with the decision-makers that are currently managing this crisis.
from Mikki Willis
Sources/Links:
https://ise.media/video/plandemic-ii-indoctornation-23.html
https://freedomplatform.tv/
https://freedomplatform.tv/plandemic-indoctornation-world-premiere/
We did it.
The Digital Freedom Platform by London Real exclusively livestreamed what might be the most important documentary you will ever see: PLANDEMIC – INDOCTORNATION.
Created by the team behind the game-changing Plandemic video segment from Mikki Willis featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits that went viral and was banned on every major social media platform for exposing the truth about Covid-19, this new FEATURE LENGTH PIECE which is the most revelatory film on what is driving the vaccine agenda, the various roles of the WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci and more.
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…
… And we are excited to be able to share this with you…
We believe that this film will fundamentally shift the discourse around Coronavirus, the lockdown and the vested interests involved.
Clips:
1. The Event ‘201’: https://we.tl/t-7A3B1KDA08
2. The Backstory Behind The Judy Mikovits Interview: https://we.tl/t-ovgDUAc3B5
3. Interview With David E. Martin “Turning Coronavirus From A Pathogen To Profit”: https://we.tl/t-ytnhjNbVUi
4. Where Did The Coronavirus Originate And How Was The Media Spread It: https://we.tl/t-aKYSEg6MxO
5. How Does Google And Other Silicon Valley Companies Control The Narrative: https://we.tl/t-O9c8WiyayJ
6. Should We Trust Our So Called ‘Fact Checkers’: https://we.tl/t-pvo4YNF76W
7. Power Hungry People Controlling The Narrative, The So Called ‘Mocking Bird’: https://we.tl/t-pvo4YNF76W
8. How The Media Targets Whistleblowers: https://we.tl/t-2rDX216i6D
9. The Out Break Of Coronavirus Was Predicted Long Before The ‘201 Event’: https://we.tl/t-Set5ysSNq8
10. Leadership Is Compromised By Merits Of Influence Rather Than Qualities: https://we.tl/t-fzMM9qanzn
11. Why We Will Never Be Able To Fix Our Medical Care System: https://we.tl/t-HPyn8Odq5y
12. Who Is Bill Gates And What Erruption Has He Caused: https://we.tl/t-HPyn8Odq5y
13. ‘The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act’: https://we.tl/t-m77sPbJFJF
14. From Microsoft To Creating A Vaccine, How Is Gates Involved With Epstein: https://we.tl/t-6FqmkLlb14
15. A Vaccine Or A Population Management Story: https://we.tl/t-B1lP7fYHSk
16. Stand Up To The Conspiring Parties To Reclaim Your Humanity!: https://we.tl/t-4rxTplOZ9i
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