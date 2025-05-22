Putin: 'How did you shield anyone? You’re so tiny!' to first woman as 'Hero of Russia' recipient - part 2

Video already posted of her receiving award and a few words spoken. https://www.brighteon.com/8356cdbb-c787-442b-b115-eae1552a4a82

Putin: 'How did you shield anyone? You’re so tiny!'

The Russian President addressed this question to Ludmila Bolilaya—1st woman awarded HERO OF RUSSIA for her actions on the frontlines.

Under cluster shelling, she saved wounded soldiers, shielded a comrade with her body and took the hit.