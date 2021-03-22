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Psychological Warfare [Dystopian Sci-Fi Short Film]
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42 views • March 22, 2021
Zachary Denman, March 18, 2021
Psychological Warfare was a tactic to put people in fear, so they could emotionally manipulate your thoughts and actions. Jarah talks about the past and how she got trapped in their beliefs...
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Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMoov3QeuNk
Psychological Warfare was a tactic to put people in fear, so they could emotionally manipulate your thoughts and actions. Jarah talks about the past and how she got trapped in their beliefs...
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Show your support for the films: https://zacharydenman.co.uk/shop/
Written | Director | Camera | Editor | Music
Zachary Denman - http://www.zacharydenman.co.uk
Jarah - Jessica Felicity Collins
Kain - George Bloomfield
Follow me on Social Media
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ZacharyDenman/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zacharydenman/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/zacdenman
Facebook: https://facebook.com/londonvideo
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/5VT1o8fDYOPVlzG6viA3AJ
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/zacharydenman
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/zacharydenman
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@zacharydenman
Minds: https://www.minds.com/zacharydenman/
Gab: https://gab.com/zacharydenman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TMoov3QeuNk
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