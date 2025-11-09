BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Cheyenne Mountain Complex: Nuclear bunker or secret doomsday vault? - NORAD
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
1 day ago

Cheyenne Mountain Complex: Nuclear bunker—or secret doomsday vault?

Hidden roughly 2,130 meters above sea level and 610 meters underground in solid granite, this key facility for the United States Space Force and NORAD looks a lot more like a survival vault.

👉 Inside, the Cheyenne Mountain Complex is packed to the brim with cutting-edge technology, has its own power grid, underground lakes, endless food reserves—and now, almost certainly, massive AI data centers.

Maybe the nuclear-war story was just the perfect cover, and it was designed to outlast something else entirely.

What if they’ve known about the coming geophysical shift since the 1940s? Core-mantle decoupling, oceans spilling over continents, deadly cosmic radiation from the Grand Solar Minimum, and a collapsing magnetic field…

