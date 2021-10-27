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JUDY MIKOVITS AND KENT HECKENLIVELY PROVIDE TESTIMONY IN THE INDICTMENT OF ANTHONY FAUCI PT 2
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70 views • October 27, 2021
In the indictment of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Prosecutor Larry Klayman presents the Citizen's Grand Jury with testimony from expert witness Dr. Judy Mikovits and her co-author Kent Heckenlively. | May 20, 2021
Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9Lscbd-QKg
My blog posts have the drafted pdf indictment against Fauci for you to download: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/dr-judy-mikovits-kent-heckenlivelyin.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/dr-judy-mikovits-kent-heckenlively.html
My Social Media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
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Original Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9Lscbd-QKg
My blog posts have the drafted pdf indictment against Fauci for you to download: https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/09/dr-judy-mikovits-kent-heckenlivelyin.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/dr-judy-mikovits-kent-heckenlively.html
My Social Media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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