URGENT: IRAN Put Ballistic Missiles, Su-35s, S-400 Systems, and Mi-28N Attack Choppers on FULL ALERT

As you all know, on October 26, 2024, Israel finally kept its promise and launched a missile strike against Iran. Even though Israel had been preparing this attack for almost a month, this missile strike did not impress even Western experts with pro-Israeli views. Surprisingly, even many American and European think tanks have admitted that the Israeli missile strike caused minimal damage to Iran. Israel has long threatened to strike Iran's nuclear and oil facilities, but Tel Aviv has not dared to do so. And judging by the incoming information, Tel Aviv did not dare cross Iran's red line for very good reasons............................................................................................ ******************************************************
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
