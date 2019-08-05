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THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - 8/01/19 MICHAEL SAVAGE
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19 views • August 05, 2019
THE SAVAGE NATION PODCAST - 8/01/19
"Help End Savage 's Ban in Britain"
On Today's Show:
Savage looks to rectify an injustice
Who is Tulsi Gabbard
Dems debate for a second night and continue to spread the climate change lie, Savage has proof
The Vostok Ice Core Samples vs the climate change liars
You can sign the petition at: https://michaelsavage.com/petition-urging-prime-minister-boris-johnson-to-remove-michael-savage-from-its-travel-ban-list/
Duration:00:50:04
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Look for "A Savage Life" -- Mike's latest Book
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
____________________________________________________________________________________________
"Help End Savage 's Ban in Britain"
On Today's Show:
Savage looks to rectify an injustice
Who is Tulsi Gabbard
Dems debate for a second night and continue to spread the climate change lie, Savage has proof
The Vostok Ice Core Samples vs the climate change liars
You can sign the petition at: https://michaelsavage.com/petition-urging-prime-minister-boris-johnson-to-remove-michael-savage-from-its-travel-ban-list/
Duration:00:50:04
Thanks for watching. Hit the Subscribe button to be notified when the latest show posts here.
MichaelSavage.com
Look for "A Savage Life" -- Mike's latest Book
Problems, Issues, Corrections, Suggestions
Email: [email protected]
____________________________________________________________________________________________
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