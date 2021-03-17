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🚨Red alert🚨Pt 2 - Hyperinflation on the horizon as a third stimulus check is passed! Prepare now!!
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20 views • March 17, 2021
On this episode of The Man Made Survival Show we keep discussing how the latest round of federal aid could become the catalyst for hyperinflation in the USA!
Always ready!
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🕛 Time Stamps:
"One Minute Economics" 00:00
Intro 01:21
Jose's Welcome 01:34
Michael Burry's Warning 02:50
Paul Singer's Warning 08:42
Jerome Power 11:17
How Is Government Funded 15:34
How Bonds Affect Everyday People 20:06
Government Dependency 30:00
Eviction Nightmare 34:55
Gold & Silver 40:28
Commercials 46:32
Threat Form China 47:23
Outro 51:10
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Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
Always ready!
------------------------------------------------------
🕛 Time Stamps:
"One Minute Economics" 00:00
Intro 01:21
Jose's Welcome 01:34
Michael Burry's Warning 02:50
Paul Singer's Warning 08:42
Jerome Power 11:17
How Is Government Funded 15:34
How Bonds Affect Everyday People 20:06
Government Dependency 30:00
Eviction Nightmare 34:55
Gold & Silver 40:28
Commercials 46:32
Threat Form China 47:23
Outro 51:10
------------------------------------------------------
⭐ Support Our Work ⭐
https://www.patreon.com/manmadesurvival?fan_landing=true
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Contact Me:
[email protected]
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