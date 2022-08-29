Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine 5% Solution: http://www.sacredpurity.com/iodine.html





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The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/zNSutS0Ii3vG/

The Guide to Supplementing with Iodine - https://bit.ly/2VfL07Q





Suppliers Are Listed Below for Dr. Brownstein's Iodine Book:

(USA) Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It - https://amzn.to/2QYZBNk

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WARNING WHY YOU SHOULD NOT USE NASCENT IODINE!





Someone recently asked me if nascent iodine is superior to Lugol's iodine because they had learned from some sources that Lugol's iodine does not absorb well so it's best to avoid it and only use nascent iodine.





This is a question that I have been asked time and time again so I thought I would make this extensive video where I share with you why I never recommend nascent iodine over Lugols iodine, why Lugols iodine is superior to nascent iodine, how there is no research that proves that nascent iodine can remove halides whilst also saturated bodily tissues which is key for reversing an iodine deficiency and much more.





I highly recommend this video to anyone who is using nascent iodine, anyone who has been told nascent iodine is better than Lugol's iodine, and people who wish to embark on an iodine supplementation journey.





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





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The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

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Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno