🚫🛑STOP the INCOMING HAITIAN INVASION to FLORIDA ⛔ | Matt Gaetz

INCOMING HAITIAN INVASION: DoD officials testify before the House Armed Services Committee that the Biden Administration acknowledges there IS an anticipated mass migration from Haiti into the United States through Florida.
In addition, following my questioning of DoD officials on the collapsing state of Haiti, the Biden Administration will now contemplate using the Department of Defense & the U.S. Navy to STOP the anticipated mass migration of Haitians into Florida!
(House Armed Services Committee, 03/12/24)
