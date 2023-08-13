I Am Coming Out As a Bullying Survivor

During the past few months, I have come across two news stories involving two very young children, 10 year old Lukas Illescas, and 12 year old Mallory Grossman whose parents won a $9 million lawsuit for her suicide.

That could have been me. When I was around these Children's age, my single mother moved us to a low income housing project in Tacoma, WA. We did not have much money, and thus could not afford to dress fashionably or cool, or try too hard to be popular. Eventually, the cruelty of some of my peers drove me to begin drinking alcohol and attempting suicide by 15-16 years old.





If you are a person of financial privilege and means, or if you were one of the popular kids growing up, just skip this video because I know you couldn't care less about the plight of bullied or picked on children. Go watch Keeping Up with the Kardashians, or whatever people like you watch.