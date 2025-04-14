We need sarcosine from cows that eat grass.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )
You can't be a vegan in general and be healthy. The sickest people we're seeing because they don't get sarcosine. And sarcosine comes from cows eating grass, not corn. That's how I got kicked out of up John... So last night in our book club, how you can realize get down to your own trauma, you've got to get back to your grandmother's. You've got to get back two generations. If you're the grandmother, you gotta go back to 1907 which is my grandmother. My grandmother survived diphtheria, which means I have an antibody.
Judy Mikovits, PhD - 04/11/2025
The Real Dr Judy Show with DofOfDetox Dr Darrell Wolfe: https://rumble.com/v6ryq4d-the-real-dr.-judy-mikovits-show.html