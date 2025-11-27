BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why am I uploading, for now, only short-length videos?
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
662 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 2 days ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 21, 2025.


Simple: I was without electricity since typhoon Tino slammed through the Philippines on November 4, 2025. The electricity that I had came from my generator and was only supported by a bad internet connection from my brother-in-law’s router that he lent me, which was very kind of him. Thus, I was only able to upload short-length videos.


Update: the electricity was finally restored on November 24, 2025 with the internet being still quite unstable. The restoration of the electricity represents 20 days after the destructive typhoon Tino passed through the central region of the Philippines.

When the ISP (internet service provider) will return, I should be able to upload longer videos including my video presentations and those of pastor Craig.


Keywords
fathergodholy spirityeshuason of godelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthanother comfortershort videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy