Why am I uploading, for now, only short-length videos?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on November 21, 2025.





Simple: I was without electricity since typhoon Tino slammed through the Philippines on November 4, 2025. The electricity that I had came from my generator and was only supported by a bad internet connection from my brother-in-law’s router that he lent me, which was very kind of him. Thus, I was only able to upload short-length videos.





Update: the electricity was finally restored on November 24, 2025 with the internet being still quite unstable. The restoration of the electricity represents 20 days after the destructive typhoon Tino passed through the central region of the Philippines.



When the ISP (internet service provider) will return, I should be able to upload longer videos including my video presentations and those of pastor Craig.



