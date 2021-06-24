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IF YOU CAN'T WAKE UP FROM THE COVID SCAMDEMIC, THAT IS YOUR HANG UP, NOT MY MINE (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING) [2021-06-23] (VIDEO)
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151 views • June 24, 2021
TIKTOKER OF THE YEAR: IF YOU CAN'T WAKE UP FROM THE COVID SCAMDEMIC, THAT IS YOUR HANG UP, NOT MY MINE (EXPLICIT LANGUAGE WARNING) [2021-06-23] (VIDEO)
A message to the Covidiot Sheeple that are still clueless to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic after nearly a year and a half. Since you WILL NOT do your own research to Wake Up, that is your hang up not mine. You can stay locked up in your home if you want to, you can wear a mask for the rest of your life if you want to, you can take the Depopulation Jab to commit suicide if you want to, but YOUR STUPIDITY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ME, MY BODY, OR MY FREEDOMS. I choose to be Conscious and Free, thank you very much!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
A message to the Covidiot Sheeple that are still clueless to the Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic after nearly a year and a half. Since you WILL NOT do your own research to Wake Up, that is your hang up not mine. You can stay locked up in your home if you want to, you can wear a mask for the rest of your life if you want to, you can take the Depopulation Jab to commit suicide if you want to, but YOUR STUPIDITY HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ME, MY BODY, OR MY FREEDOMS. I choose to be Conscious and Free, thank you very much!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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