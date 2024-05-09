Create New Account
I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER. My story could help change the narrative.
GalacticStorm
I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER

THE ONLY ONE ACTUALLY EMPLOYED AS A LONG TERM PFIZER EMPLOYEE


I AM TIRED.


I am tired of feeling like an imposter.

I am tired of feeling like I have no hope.

I am tired of fighting, debating, posting, researching..


But I am NOT suicidal. I have a story that could help change the narrative.


THE WORLD IS NOT RECIEVING A TRUSTWORTHY PRODUCT.


Check out the highlights on my X Page or watch my testimony here.


HAVE ME ON YOUR SHOW IF YOU AREN'T BOUGHT

https://clouthub.com/v/n0rPe1dG

pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

