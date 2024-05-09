I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER. My story could help change the narrative.

I AM A PFIZER WHISTLEBLOWER
THE ONLY ONE ACTUALLY EMPLOYED AS A LONG TERM PFIZER EMPLOYEE
I AM TIRED.
I am tired of feeling like an imposter.
I am tired of feeling like I have no hope.
I am tired of fighting, debating, posting, researching..
But I am NOT suicidal. I have a story that could help change the narrative.
THE WORLD IS NOT RECIEVING A TRUSTWORTHY PRODUCT.
Check out the highlights on my X Page or watch my testimony here.
HAVE ME ON YOUR SHOW IF YOU AREN'T BOUGHT
