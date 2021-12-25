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What Good Does That Do Part 2
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30 views • December 25, 2021
Mirrored from YouTube: https://youtu.be/KzdaopAXdRA
We talked about beating ourselves up when we make bad decisions, but what about doing it when we make good decisions?
PASTOR APPRECIATION 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/609952504
https://www.givesendgo.com/PSGAppreci...
Family Bible Fellowship Links👇🏽
https://linktr.ee/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuartGuthrie
https://vimeo.com/stuartguthrie
https://www.facebook.com/FamilyBibleF...
https://twitter.com/pastorguthrie
https://www.instagram.com/stuartandje...
http://www.familybiblefellowship.org
Patty Gable! 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/pattygable
Something else to check out!👇🏽https://stopmediabiasnow.com/
We talked about beating ourselves up when we make bad decisions, but what about doing it when we make good decisions?
PASTOR APPRECIATION 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/609952504
https://www.givesendgo.com/PSGAppreci...
Family Bible Fellowship Links👇🏽
https://linktr.ee/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuart
https://t.me/PastorStuartGuthrie
https://vimeo.com/stuartguthrie
https://www.facebook.com/FamilyBibleF...
https://twitter.com/pastorguthrie
https://www.instagram.com/stuartandje...
http://www.familybiblefellowship.org
Patty Gable! 👇🏼
https://vimeo.com/pattygable
Something else to check out!👇🏽https://stopmediabiasnow.com/
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