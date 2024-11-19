Enhanced Concealed Carry Certification - Range

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Enhanced Concealed Carry Range Training Course
Taktikor Defense Group
This video is of a training course that covered pistol target acquisition unsighted and sighted, movement, team movement, mag changes and stress shooting, steel target shooting. This is the recent range time that our students ran in order to show their skill and proficiency. For those in south west Idaho that wish to take our Enhanced Conceal Carry Permit training, visit our site at:
#taktikor #guntraining #pistoltraining #enhancedconcealedcarry