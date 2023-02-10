Create New Account
Covid Jan takes 24 years off life expectancy Boosters increase like hood of DEATH !
According to CDC analystic : The magic potion cause the rapid aging and premature death !

30 year old man or woman taking 5 boos--ters will lose 24 years off his/ her life expectancy, while some die immediately..

In 2022 :

Each dose 7 % increase mortality rate compare 2021

Two doses 14 % increase mortality rate compare 2021

Three doses 21 % increase mortality rate compare 2021

Four doses 28% increase mortality rate compare 2021

Five doses 35 % increase mortality rate compare 2021

and so on


So poked people 350 % more likely to die in 2031

and 700 % more like;y to die in 2041

1 magic potion reduce life span for 11 yeas

2 magic potion reduce life span for 13 yeas

3 magic potion reduce life span for 18 yeas

4 magic potion reduce life span for 23 yeas

5 magic potion reduce life span for 24 yeas

The original source :
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters

