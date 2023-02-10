Covid Jan takes 24 years off life expectancy Boosters increase like hood of DEATH !

According to CDC analystic : The magic potion cause the rapid aging and premature death !
30 year old man or woman taking 5 boos--ters will lose 24 years off his/ her life expectancy, while some die immediately..
In 2022 :
Each dose 7 % increase mortality rate compare 2021
Two doses 14 % increase mortality rate compare 2021
Three doses 21 % increase mortality rate compare 2021
Four doses 28% increase mortality rate compare 2021
Five doses 35 % increase mortality rate compare 2021
and so on
So poked people 350 % more likely to die in 2031
and 700 % more like;y to die in 2041
1 magic potion reduce life span for 11 yeas
2 magic potion reduce life span for 13 yeas
3 magic potion reduce life span for 18 yeas
4 magic potion reduce life span for 23 yeas
5 magic potion reduce life span for 24 yeas
The original source :
https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.