GOP rep slams admin's priorities for illegal migrants over Americans hit by natural disasters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., discusses how his district is preparing for Hurricane Milton, Rep. James Comer calling for a review of FEMA, the federal government's response to hurricane season and the use of FEMA funds for illegal migrants.
Follow
TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news
updates.